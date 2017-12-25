Watch: Longford's St Joseph's Choir perform 'Away in a Manger' at live crib in St Mel's Cathedral Crypt

The Live Crib in the Crypt of St Mel's Cathedral, Longford attracted many visitors and for your enjoyment, here is the St Joseph's Choir performing their version of the much loved Christmas Carol 'Away in a Manger'.

