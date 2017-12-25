Watch: A Christmas message from An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

Here is a special Christmas message from An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar where he reveals that his Government are working really hard to ensure that everyone who is homeless and needs help will have shelter.

He also speaks of the honour it is to serve as Taoiseach and he expresses optimism for 2018 despite the many challenges facing the country.

Nollaig Shona agus Athbhliain faoi mhaise daoibh!

