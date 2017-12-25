Watch: ‘Ring Christmas Bells’ a huge triumph for Cnoc Mhuire Granard students

The students of Cnoc Mhuire, Granard, along with special guest, past-pupil and professional soprano Eileen Coyle starred in the 'Ring Christmas Bells' festive evening of music, song and verse in St Mary's Church, Granard.

The show, on Tuesday, December 19, was directed by Ms Petrina Mills and it features almost 100 students and staff taking part in a wide selection of pieces, both instrumental and sung as well as some festive recitations and seasonal verses.

You can now enjoy their performance.

Here's wishing you all a Happy and Peaceful Christmas.

