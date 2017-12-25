Watch: Longford youngsters perform a lovely selection of Christmas Carols in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon

Longford Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

The choirs of Mercy Secondary School Ballymahon and St Matthew's National School performed a lovely selection of Christmas Carols to a very appreciative audience in St Matthew's Church. 

You can now enjoy their performance.

Here's wishing you all a Happy and Peaceful Christmas. 

You may also be interested in:

Dr Laura Noonan thanks people of Longford for the best Christmas present she could ever ask for

Photo Gallery: Photographic skills of Mercy Ballymahon students bring Christmas cheer to Goldsmith Country

Photo Gallery: Ballymahon Vocational School students show off their festive photographic flair