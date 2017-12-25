Watch: Longford youngsters perform a lovely selection of Christmas Carols in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon

The choirs of Mercy Secondary School Ballymahon and St Matthew's National School performed a lovely selection of Christmas Carols to a very appreciative audience in St Matthew's Church.

You can now enjoy their performance.



Here's wishing you all a Happy and Peaceful Christmas.

