Watch: Longford Evolution Stage School student Sinead Mullally singing a beautiful version of Christmas 1915

This wonderful live version of 'Christmas 1915' by Longford Evolution Stage School student Sinead Mullally has been viewed almost 40,000 times.

Sinead starred on stage with St Mel's Musical Society in 'All Shook Up' and no doubt we'll hear much more from her in the future.

Evolution Stage School offers weekly classes to kids and teens aged 4+ in counties Longford, Roscommon, Westmeath and Leitrim.

