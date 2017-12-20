VIDEO: A special Christmas and New Year message from President Michael D Higgins

A special festive message from President Michael D Higgins where he reminds us "As we reach the end of 2017 and begin our journey into a new year, let us make it a shared journey, encompassing the needs of all."

See the video message in full...

