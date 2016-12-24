VIDEO: Christmas treat from Drumlish and Longford's very own country music star Declan Nerney

Drumlish and Longford's very own Declan Nerney is one of Ireland's leading entertainers and here is a Christmas musical treat from 2014 by Declan - The Christmas Hooley.

He has just completed a new album and DVD - Where's The Party - and ahead of Longford appearing in the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Junior Football Championship Final last September at Croke Park, Declan responded to a local radio appeal to become the team's official sponsor.

Here's wishing you all a Happy and Peace Christmas.

Also read:



Declan Nerney backs Longford ladies

Declan Nerney performing on stage with his niece Una Healy. Photograph by Shelley Corcoran