Ganly's Longford Sports Stars 2017 - public invited to submit nominations

The 2017 Ganly’s Longford Sports Star of the Month Awards scheme, in association with Longford Sports Partnership and the Longford Leader, has certainly captured the imagination of the Longford sporting public and now we are inviting you to nominate your choices for four key awards.

Those four prestigious awards are ;

* Hall of Fame

* Junior Sportsperson of the Year

* Club Volunteer of the Year

* Sports Ability Award.

The closing date for nominations is Thursday, November 9.



The nomination form is available from Longford Sports Partnership at www.facebook.com/longfordsportspartnership or www.longfordsports.ie

Meanwhile, voting for the October monthly winner (the tenth and final monthly winner) will begin on Wednesday, November 8 from 9pm, with the nominees being revealed in the Longford Leader that day.

Congratulations to the nine monthly winners to-date ;

January award winner David McGivney (GAA Football);

February joint winners Ríonagh McCormack (Swimming) and Clodagh Lohan (Ladies Football);

March winner Adrianna Melia (Athletics);

April winner Karl Murray (GAA Hurling);

May winner Lauren McGuire (Ladies Football);

June winner Melissa O'Kane (Ladies Football);

July winner Cian McLoughlin (Clay Pigeon Shooting);

August winner Longford Pony Club (Equestrian);

September winner Shane Donohue (GAA Football);

