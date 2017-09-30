Longford Senior Hurling Championship Final Poll: Will Wolfe Tones or Longford Slashers be crowned champions? YOU DECIDE....

Wolfe Tones will put their Longford Senior Hurling Championship crown on the line when they face Longford Slashers in the county senior hurling decider on Sunday, October 1 at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park (throw-in 3.30pm).



Wolfe Tones Mostrim will be bidding to win their 18th title in all and their fifth in succession, whereas Longford Slashers will be striving to bridge a long gap back to 2001 when their last hurling kingpins.



Wolfe Tones will be looking to Seamus Hannon, Daire Duggan, John Mulhern, Cian McLoughlin, Martin Coyle and Benny Stakem to lead their challenge for glory, with Longford Slashers looking to Karl Murray, Johnny Casey, Reuben Murray, Eoin Donnellan and Eoghan Kavanagh for big performances if they are to dethrone the reigning champions.



So, it is over to you now! Who do you think will be crowned the 2017 Longford senior hurling champions?

VOTE IN OUR POLL NOW

Read our preview to get more insight into the county hurling finalists: Wolfe Tones and Longford Slashers clash in the county senior hurling final on Sunday