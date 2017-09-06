GET VOTING: Ganly's Longford Sports Star of the Month Award for August

There are six nominees for the Ganly’s Longford Sports Star of the Month Award for August, in association with Longford Sports Partnership and the Longford Leader.

There are outstanding sportspeople to choose from and read below to find out why each person has been nominated.

Congratulations to the January award winner David McGivney (GAA Football); the February joint winners Ríonagh McCormack (Swimming) and Clodagh Lohan (Ladies Football); the March winner Adrianna Melia (Athletics); the April winner Karl Murray (GAA Hurling); the May winner Lauren McGuire (Ladies Football); the June winner Melissa O'Kane (Ladies Football) and the July winner Cian McLoughlin (Clay Pigeon Shooting).

Voting for the Ganly’s Longford Sports Star of the Month Award is in association with Longford Sports Partnership and the Longford Leader. Voting for the August winner concludes next Wednesday, September 13 at 9pm.

Athletics/Community Games: Cian McPhillips

What a month it turned out to be for the highly talented Cian McPhillips who won a Gold medal in the U-16 Boys 800m when representing Ireland against Scotland and Wales in the annual Celtic Games at Morton Stadium, Santry. And further success followed in August for the Ardagh athlete who produced another magnificent performance to win the U-16 Boys 1,500m at the Aldi Community Games National Finals at the Sports Campus, Abbottstown, Dublin.



Community Games: Funmi Talabi

Longford enjoyed their best ever year at the Community Games National Finals and another Gold medal winner was Funmi Talabi from Edgeworthstown who was first past the post in her tremendous achievement to win the Gold medal in the Girls U-12 100m final at the Sports Campus, Abbottstown, Dublin.

Community Games: Christopher Conaty

Dromard have a proud sporting tradition and the latest star to emerge from the north Longford parish is Christopher Conaty who was in the limelight after his wonderful feat in winning the Gold medal in the Boys U-14 800m at the Aldi Community Games National Finals at the Sports Campus, Abbottstown, Dublin.



Swimming: Darragh Greene

Darragh Greene has brought great honour to his native Longford for all his excellent exploits in the sport of swimming and he set a new personal best in a massive achievement to finish sixth in the final of the 50m Breaststroke at the World University Games in the far east city of Taipei with the UCD swimmer clocking a very fast 27.76 seconds.



Soccer: David O’Sullivan

On a high following the great win over Sligo Rovers in the FAI Cup, Longford Town then went on to achieve a record equalling result since the club were elected to the League of Ireland in 1984. Neale Fenn’s side hammered Athlone Town 7-1 in the First Division clash at City Calling Stadium and the star of the show was striker David O’Sullivan who hit another hat-trick, his third this season against the same neighbouring opposition which is a remarkable achievement.



Equestrian: Longford Pony Club

Longford Pony Club, representing Ireland, were crowned International Show Jumping winners at the UK Championships in what was a wonderful achievement. Having won the Irish Open Show Jumping event in Mullingar, the talented young Longford ladies team comprising Aisling McGreal (Ballinalee), Rebecca Yorke (Ardagh), Edel Whyte (Legan) and Rebecca Lyons (Melview) achieved further success at the prestigious UK Equestrian event staged at the grounds of Cholmondeley Castle in Cheshire, England.