Four shortlisted for Ganly’s Longford Sports Star of the Month Award for May

There are four nominees for the Ganly’s Longford Sports Star of the Month Award for May, in association with Longford Sports Partnership and the Longford Leader.

There are outstanding sportspeople to choose from and read below to find out why each person has been nominated.

Congratulations to the January award winner David McGivney (GAA Football); the February joint winners Ríonagh McCormack (Swimming) and Clodagh Lohan (Ladies Football); the March winner Adrianna Melia (Athletics) and to the April winner Karl Murray (GAA Hurling).



Voting closes at 9pm on Wednesday next, July 19.





Rugby: Dylan Quinn and Barry Stewart

Longford Rugby Club players Dylan Quinn (top) and Barry Stewart had the honour of being selected to play for the Leinster Juniors in the Interprovincial Series and the game against Ulster was played at the local grounds, CPL Park. Leinster lost 34-15.







Community Games: Cian McPhillips



A number of medals were won by Longford in the team events and in the swimming pool at the National Community Games Finals at the National Sports Campus in Abbotstown, Dublin while promising athlete Cian McPhillips achieved another notable success when he finished second in the U-16 7K Marathon.







GAA Football: Robbie Smyth



While Longford crashed to a demoralising 4-15 to 0-16 defeat against Laois in the opening round of the Leinster Senior Football Championship, Abbeylara ace Robbie Smyth certainly could not be faulted for the demise and he was a constant threat whenever he received the ball in ending up with the most impressive total of 11 points (seven frees) in producing a great performance.







Ladies Football: Lauren McGuire

The Longford U-14 ladies staged a great comeback to beat Offaly 5-10 to 3-10 in the Leinster ‘B’ Championship Final at the Clane grounds and particularly impressive in the success was midfielder Lauren McGuire (Carrickedmond) who scored 1-4 on her way to winning the player of the match award.







