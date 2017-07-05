Six contenders for Ganly’s Longford Sports Star of the Month award

There are six nominees for the Ganly’s Longford Sports Star of the Month Award for April, in association with Longford Sports Partnership and the Longford Leader.

There are outstanding sportspeople to choose from and read below to find out why each person has been nominated.





Congratulations to the January award winner David McGivney (GAA Football) and to the February joint winners Ríonagh McCormack (Swimming) and Clodagh Lohan (Ladies Football).



Voting closes at 9pm on Wednesday next, July 12.





GAA Hurling: Karl Murray



Beaten in the Division 3B final in 2015 and 2016, it eventually came good for the Longford hurlers who showed remarkable resilience to overcome Warwickshire after extra-time to take the National League title and particularly immense in the defence was full-back Karl Murray.





Athletics: Cian McPhillips



Cian McPhillips, Longford Athletic Club, produced a brilliant performance to win the Gold medal in the U-16 Boys 800m at the Irish Life Health National Indoor Juvenile Championships at the Athlone IT International Arena.



Athletics: Nelvin Appiah



Nelvin Appiah, Longford Athletic Club, ran a super race to win the Gold medal in the U-17 Boys 200m at the Irish Life Health National Indoor Juvenile Championships at the Athlone IT International Arena.



Swimming: Darragh Greene



Talented Longford swimmer Darragh Greene, a member of the UCD club, won the Gold medal in the 50m Breaststroke and the Silver medal in the 100m Breaststroke at the Irish Open Swimming Championships in the National Aquatic Centre, Dublin.



Swimming: Gerry Quinn

Gerry Quinn has brought tremendous honour to Longford Swimming Club and the rising young star earned some more recognition when he won the Bronze medal in the 200m Freestyle at the Irish Open Swimming Championships in the National Aquatic Centre, Dublin.





Ladies Football: Michelle Farrell



Michelle Farrell played a major role in the Longford ladies 2-10 to 1-8 win over Wicklow in the National League Division 4 Final at the Clane grounds, scoring 1-5 and hitting the crossbar four times in a fine performance that earned her the player of the match award.

