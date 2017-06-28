Vote for the Ganly’s Longford Sports Star of the Month for March.

There are four nominees for the Ganly’s Longford Sports Star of the Month Award for March, in association with Longford Sports Partnership and the Longford Leader.

There are outstanding sportspeople to choose from and read below to find out why each person has been nominated.



Voting closes at 9pm on Wednesday next, July 5.

GAA Football: Conor Farrell

Full-back Conor Farrell (Cashel) was immense in the heart of a solid defence in Longford’s surprise 2-6 to 0-10 win over Kildare in the Leinster U-21 Football Championship quarter-final in Newbridge and deserves a lot of credit for the major role he played in this great success.



Soccer: David O’Sullivan

David O’Sullivan was back to his lethal best as he scored all three goals for Longford Town in their win over Athlone in the Airtricity League First Division clash at the Lissywollen grounds. O'Sullivan remarkably repeated the feat with another hat-trick against the same opposition in the thrilling 4-3 success in the first round of the EA Sports Cup in early April.



Rugby: Ciaran Kennedy

Longford Rugby Club were crowned the Leinster League Division 2A champions, clinching the title following their 41-24 win over Cill Dara at CPL Park, and it was a tremendous collective effort with captain Ciaran Kennedy one of the key figures in the success.



Athletics: Adrianna Melia

A magnificent achievement by Adrianna Melia of Longford Athletic Club in the Barcelona Marathon who completed the prestigious event in Spain as the 13th female overall and 7th European finisher. The performance was really outstanding when you consider that Adrianna ended up in front of some of the elite female professional runners.

