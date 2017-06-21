Vote for your Ganly’s Longford Sports Star of the Month Award winner.

There are four nominees for the Ganly’s Longford Sports Star of the Month Award for February, in association with Longford Sports Partnership and the Longford Leader.

There are outstanding sportspeople to choose from and read below to find out why each person has been nominated.

Voting closes at 9pm on Wednesday next, June 28.

Ladies Football: Clodagh Lohan

A great comeback inspired by excellent attacker Clodagh Lohan, who scored 3-1 in a thrilling second half, swung the issue in favour of Mercy Ballymahon Secondary School who beat Moate Community School 5-8 to 3-11 in a drama packed Lidl Ladies Football Leinster Post-Primary Schools Junior (U-16) ‘B’ Championship Final at the Tubberclair grounds.





Golf: Vonnie Noonan

A Co Longford Golf Club member since 1970, leading administrator Vonnie Noonan was elected the 35th President of the Irish Ladies Golfing Union. Described as the epitome of a club golfer who gives willingly of her free time, all dedicated towards the progression of golf.





Swimming: Rionagh McCormack

Rionagh McCormack (9) was the youngest member of the Longford Swimming Club team that competed in the prestigious Gerry Ryan Gala hosted annually at the University of Limerick and she won an amazing seven medals (two Gold and five Silver) in the U-10 Age Group.

Athletics: Funmi Talabi

Funmi Talabi, a member of Longford Athletic Club, won the Gold medal in the U-13 Girls 60m Sprint at the Connacht Indoor Track & Field Championships at Athlone IT International Arena and she was also a member of Longford Athletic Club U-13 Girls 4 X 100m Relay team who captured the Gold medals.

Longford Sports Awards a natural fit for Ganly’s

Chairperson of Longford Sports Partnership delighted to be part of fifth local sports awards scheme