Vote for your Ganly’s Longford Sports Star of the Month Award winner.

There are four nominees for the Ganly’s Longford Sports Star of the Month Award for January, in association with Longford Sports Partnership and the Longford Leader.

There are outstanding sportspeople to choose from and read below to find out why each person has been nominated.

Voting closes at 9pm on Wednesday next, June 21.

GAA Football: David McGivney

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s clubman David McGivney produced an excellent performance at centrefield for the Longford U-21s, scoring five points (three frees) against Meath in the Hastings Cup Football Tournament Final at Lynch Park, Abbeylara. The sides were all square at the end of normal time but Longford were eventually beaten after extra-time, 3-10 to 1-14.

Rugby: Hubie Connolly

Longford Rugby Club First XV beat the Tullamore Second XV 23-3 in the first round of the Provincial Towns Cup at CPL Park and one of the try scorers was Hubie Connolly who figured prominently in the emphatic victory.

Athletics: Nelvin Appiah

Nelvin Appiah, a member of Longford Athletic Club, got the season off to a great start when winning the bronze medal in the Youth Boys

U-17/U-18 Pentathlon at the Irish Life Health National Combined Events Championships at Athlone IT International Arena.

Athletics: Longford AC U-14 Boys Cross Country team

Longford Athletic Club U-14 Boys Cross Country team of Darren O’Neill, Christopher Conaty, Brendan Finnan and Joe Reilly won bronze medals in the National Juvenile Inter Club 4 x 500 Relays in Tuam, Co Galway.

