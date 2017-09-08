POLL: Fancy yourself as a soccer pundit? Predict the winner of Longford Town v Cork City in FAI Cup quarter-final

Neale Fenn's Longford Town will be hoping to pull off a major upset on Saturday evening when they face holders Cork City in the quarter-final of the Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup in City Calling Stadium (kick-off 7.30pm).



Cork, under John Caulfield, are the runaway Premier League leaders, but in recent weeks their form has dipped ever so slightly, stumbling to victory over Finn Harps and then losing 3-1 away to Shamrock Rovers.

Back in 2007, Longford Town lost out to Cork City in the FAI Cup Final and the biggest attendance of the season is expected at City Calling Stadium for this eagerly anticipated last eight tie.

So, who do you think will win on Saturday, September 9? Vote in our poll

