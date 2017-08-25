Longford Leader Poll: Mayweather or McGregor......you decide

It is being billed as the biggest sporting event in recent memory, but who are you backing to come out on top in Las Vegas during the early hours of Sunday morning?

Some bookmakers have already started paying out on 'Money' Mayweather seeing off 'The Notorious' despite large cohorts of Irish fans travelling to the fight capital of the world to support the Dublin born UFC fighter.

McGregor, for his part, has not been shy in voicing his own predictions, claiming the fight won't go past two rounds.

Both fighters are predicted to earn up to $100m from the bout, making it potentially the most lucrative fight in boxing history.

But who do you believe will come out on top in what is undoubtedly one of the most hyped bouts of all-time.