POLL: Which Longford pub does the best craft beer?
Where can we get the best craft beer?
Skelly's Bar, Ballymahon
Andy Byrnes, Longford
The Glenview Lounge, Aughnacliffe
The Sin Bin, Longford
Clarke's Bar, Lanesboro
Creegan's, Bunlahy
Longford people love their Guinness, with Creegan's in Bunlahy winning our recent Guinness poll. But not everyone enjoys a pint of Guinness, so we decided to find out where you can go for a good craft beer.
As usual, we had a number of suggestions in the nominations stage on our Facebook page, and we've decided to put the answers together in a poll for you, the beer-lovers of Longford, to have your input.
Polls will close on Sunday at midnight, so get your vote in before then.
