POLL: Which Longford pub does the best craft beer?

Longford people love their Guinness, with Creegan's in Bunlahy winning our recent Guinness poll. But not everyone enjoys a pint of Guinness, so we decided to find out where you can go for a good craft beer.

As usual, we had a number of suggestions in the nominations stage on our Facebook page, and we've decided to put the answers together in a poll for you, the beer-lovers of Longford, to have your input.

Polls will close on Sunday at midnight, so get your vote in before then.