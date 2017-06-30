POLL: Where can we get the best full Irish in Longford?
The Big Breakfast Poll
Feeling hungry? Get voting below to tell us where you go for your full Irish breakfast
Bia Deas, Edgeworthstown
Tús Nua, Newtownforbes
Moments Café, Longford
European Bistro, Longford
Jack O Bites, Longford
The Wooden Spoon, Lanesboro
Red Rose Café, Longford
Cooney's Hotel, Ballymahon
Torc Café, Longford
Nelly's, Edgeworthstown
Adie Farrell's, Lanesboro
Sambo's, Longford
We've found the best ice cream. We've found the best back of chips. We've even found the best pint of Guinness in Longford!
But now we're wondering where to do for a delicious full Irish breakfast.
You flocked to Facebook to let us know where you like to get your full Irish, and we've taken the most popular answers and put them in a poll.
So get voting and sharing!
