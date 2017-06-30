POLL: Where can we get the best full Irish in Longford?

The Big Breakfast Poll

Jessica Thompson

Jessica Thompson

jessica.thompson@longfordleader.ie

Feeling hungry? Get voting below to tell us where you go for your full Irish breakfast

Bia Deas, Edgeworthstown

Tús Nua, Newtownforbes

Moments Café, Longford

European Bistro, Longford

Jack O Bites, Longford

The Wooden Spoon, Lanesboro

Red Rose Café, Longford

Cooney's Hotel, Ballymahon

Torc Café, Longford

Nelly's, Edgeworthstown

Adie Farrell's, Lanesboro

Sambo's, Longford

We've found the best ice cream. We've found the best back of chips. We've even found the best pint of Guinness in Longford!

But now we're wondering where to do for a delicious full Irish breakfast.

You flocked to Facebook to let us know where you like to get your full Irish, and we've taken the most popular answers and put them in a poll.

