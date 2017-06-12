POLL: Where can we find Longford's best pint of Guinness?

Can you help us find the best pint of Guinness in Longford?

Sportsman's Inn, Edgeworthstown

The Richmond Inn, Clondra

Cooney's, Ballymahon

Stag's Head, Ballinalee

Clarke's Bar, Lanesboro

Gorman's Lodge, Edgeworthstown

Begley's Bar, Killoe

Skelly's Bar, Ballymahon

The Rustic Inn, Abbeyshrule

Nally's Bar, Ballymahon

Glenview Bar, Aughnacliffe

Creegan's Bar, Bunlahy

Tally Ho, Longford

Adie's Bar, Lanesboro

Lyon's Pub, Ardagh

Jack's Cornerhouse, Edgeworthstown

Conefrey's Bar, Edgeworthstown

Farrell's Bar, Ballinalee

Kearney's, Curraghmore

The Local, Newtowncashel

John V Donoghue, Granard

McKeoen's Railway Bar, Longford

Quinn's in Drumlish

Kiernan's, Ballymahon

Leavy's, Foigha

We're back with our third 'Best of Longford' poll and this time, we're looking for the best pint of Guinness in the county.

Is it in your local? Or do you travel to a nearby town for the creamiest, most delicious pint?

We asked you on Facebook, and we picked the top answers from the comments section to put together in this poll.

This time, it's a difficult search, with several choices.

So get voting - polls close next Sunday at midnight! That's almost a week to help us find the best pint in Longford!