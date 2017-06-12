POLL: Where can we find Longford's best pint of Guinness?
Sportsman's Inn, Edgeworthstown
The Richmond Inn, Clondra
Cooney's, Ballymahon
Stag's Head, Ballinalee
Clarke's Bar, Lanesboro
Gorman's Lodge, Edgeworthstown
Begley's Bar, Killoe
Skelly's Bar, Ballymahon
The Rustic Inn, Abbeyshrule
Nally's Bar, Ballymahon
Glenview Bar, Aughnacliffe
Creegan's Bar, Bunlahy
Tally Ho, Longford
Adie's Bar, Lanesboro
Lyon's Pub, Ardagh
Jack's Cornerhouse, Edgeworthstown
Conefrey's Bar, Edgeworthstown
Farrell's Bar, Ballinalee
Kearney's, Curraghmore
The Local, Newtowncashel
John V Donoghue, Granard
McKeoen's Railway Bar, Longford
Quinn's in Drumlish
Kiernan's, Ballymahon
Leavy's, Foigha
We're back with our third 'Best of Longford' poll and this time, we're looking for the best pint of Guinness in the county.
Is it in your local? Or do you travel to a nearby town for the creamiest, most delicious pint?
We asked you on Facebook, and we picked the top answers from the comments section to put together in this poll.
This time, it's a difficult search, with several choices.
So get voting - polls close next Sunday at midnight! That's almost a week to help us find the best pint in Longford!
