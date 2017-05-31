POLL: Which chipper is the best in Longford?
With half price chips available at many outlets for National Fish 'n' Chips Day, we want to find Longford's best chipper
National Fish 'n' Chips Day is this Saturday, so we're on the hunt for the best chips in Longford
Luigi's, Longford Town
Macari's Deliburger, Longford Town
Shannon Grill (Seanie's), Lanesboro
Mariu's, Drumlish
Sofia's, Ballymahon
Big Bites, Ballymahon
Flanagan's, Ballymahon
Gratzy's Chipper, Aughnacliffe
Today, Wednesday May 31, is National Fish 'n' Chips Day, which means many of us will be going to our favourite chipper for a bag of proper, delicious, Italian-style chips - any many outlets will have discounts.
So we're wondering, which chipper is the best in Longford? You've given your opinions on our Facebook page and now we're taking the most popular answers for you to choose from in our poll.
Is your favourite chipper in this list? Get voting and share this post with your friends to help us find Longford's best chipper.
Polls will close on Friday at midnight.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on