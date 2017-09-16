POLL: YOU are the expert! Tell us who'll be crowned All-Ireland football champions - Dublin or Mayo ?

Jim Gavin's Dublin and Stephen Rochford's Mayo meet in the much anticipated 2017 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final on Sunday, September 17 at 3.30pm in Croke Park and just before 5pm we should know the destination of the Sam Maguire Cup. Unless, of course, the counties end in stalemate just as they did in 2016.

So, who do you think will become All-Ireland football kingpins tomorrow?



The Dubs, powered by Con O'Callaghan, Brian Fenton, Ciaran Kilkenny, James McCarthy, Jack McCaffrey, Stephen Cluxton, Dean Rock and a host of star quality performers, are favourites to claim the Sam Maguire Cup for the third consecutive year, the fourth time in five seasons.

However, Mayo, playing in their tenth championship assignment after they took the scenic route to the showcase match of the year, will be hoping that Aidan O'Shea, David Clarke, Andy Moran, Lee Keegan, Colm Boyle, Cillian O'Connor and Keith Higgins can inspire the men from the West to a first All-Ireland title since 1951 and only their fourth success ever.

Take our poll and tell us who you believe will be victorious?

Meanwhile, the GAA have also announced that Sunday’s All-Ireland football finals will include a fly past from the Air Corps towards the end of Amhrán na bhFiann.

The Defence Forces will also be represented on the day by a colour party in the build up to the game and Cumann Lúthchleas Gael acknowledges the assistance of Minister with Special Responsibility for Defence, Paul Kehoe TD, for his assistance.

Half time entertainment in the senior game will be provided by Imelda May while musical act 'Blás' will perform at half time in the minor match.

This year’s jubilee team – Donegal 1992 – will be introduced to the crowd between the two games on Sunday.

The GAA and An Garda Síochána also remind patrons that to ensure the Health and Safety of patrons and players, there is absolutely no access permitted onto the pitch area at any time.

The GAA encourage all spectators to arrive to the grounds early, as bag search procedures will be in place on Sunday.