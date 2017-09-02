Galway or Waterford for Liam McCarthy Cup glory? Have your say and VOTE in our 2017 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final poll

Excitement is simmering very nicely ahead of the eagerly anticipated Galway versus Waterford All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Final showdown at Croke Park.

But come 5pm on Sunday, September 3, 2017, where will the coveted Liam McCarthy Cup be resting - in Galway, for the first time since 1988, or Waterford, for the first time since 1959?

Will the mercurial Galway marksman Joe Canning demolish the Deise?

Or can the swashbuckling Waterford ace Austin Gleeson crush the dreams of the Tribesmen?

All be revealed at GAA headquarters tomorrow!



But before referee Tipperary's Fergal Horgan gets the battle underway, YOU can have YOUR say and tell us who YOU think will be the 2017 All-Ireland Hurling Champions.

