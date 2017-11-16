When will you be putting up your Christmas decorations?
When is it ok to put up the Christmas decorations?
December 8 and not before.
As soon as Halloween is over.
I don't put up festive decorations.
December 24.
I still have mine tree up since last year.
Bah humbug
For some bizarre reason nobody seems to agree on just when it is acceptable to put up the Christmas decorations.
I mean, nobody wants to seem over eager - (I'm talking to those of you who break out the Christmas jumpers in July here) - but surely there's an official date after which you can put up the tree and the lights without being christened the Crazy Christmas Lady.
So when do you then it's acceptable to put up the decorations?
