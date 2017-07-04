Final call for non-profits in Longford to enter the 'Coca-Cola Thank You Fund'

Not-for-profit and community organisations in Longford are being called on for the final time to apply for the 'Coca-Coca Thank You Fund' before the impending Friday, July 14 deadline.

The Coca-Cola Thank You Fund is delivered in partnership with the Irish Youth Foundation and YouthAction Northern Ireland.

In 2017, €100,000 will be made available in grants to non-profit and community groups for projects that inspire and support young people.

Applications are invited to be made online at www.coca-cola.ie/thankyou for new programmes which align with the following themes:

• Bridging the divide between education and the workplace

• Fostering diversity and inclusion among young people

• Empowering young people to become the leaders of the future

Sabina Cotter, Head of Grants and Programmes, Irish Youth Foundation said:

“The search is on for new projects that will inspire and support young people. Last year we discovered some fantastic initiatives such as one which focused on building currachs on Inishbofin to teach young islanders the value of teamwork. This a fantastic opportunity for not-for-profit organisations across Ireland to apply for funding for innovative projects to benefit young people”

To mark the launch of the Thank You Fund this year, Coca-Cola commissioned research which shows that young Irish people believe their personal happiness is more than three times as important as money when it comes to defining success.

Furthermore, the findings show that young people are motivated, with 72% describing themselves as ambitious. Interestingly, females are 15% more likely than males to describe themselves in this way. However, 76% of males said they would prefer to keep their ambitions private compared with 58% of females.

The findings show that self-confidence is an important issue. 45% of young people describe their self-confidence as good but in need of improvement, while 10% say they have poor self-confidence. Just 14% say they have high self-confidence, with the rest saying they frequently wish they were more confident.

Role models are an important source of inspiration and guidance for young people. 63% of those aged 12-17 say they have a role model, with the number falling to 50% among 18-25 year olds. By far the most prominent role models for young people are one or both of their parents. Just 23% said their role model is a celebrity, while 14% said they look up to a current or former teacher.

Petre Șandru, Country Manager, Coca-Cola Ireland said: “This research points up that young people in Ireland are hopeful for their futures and have a mature interpretation of success. This high level of ambition is great to see – as a society we need to work with our young people to enable them to realise their potential. Confidence is a big issue and we need to develop programmes that will allow young people to become the leaders of the future. The findings also point to a need to work with young people to help them bridge the divide between education and the workplace. In helping to address these issues, we want to support the great work that is already being done in communities across the country, and we look forward to seeing new and exciting ideas in the entries this year.”