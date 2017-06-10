Special Olympics say 'Thank You' to Longford collection day volunteers

Special Olympics Ireland are thanking everyone who made Collection Day a success in 2017. Thousands of volunteers, schools and companies mobilised for the annual fundraiser to enable communities across the country support bucket collections, online donations and locally organised events.

Matt English, CEO of Special Olympics Ireland, said the public’s generosity is a massive boost moving towards Ireland Games in Dublin in 2018.

“We owe everyone who contributed to Collection Day 2017 a huge debt of gratitude,” he said. “It showed that the spirit of volunteerism and community support in Ireland is alive and well and the feedback overall has been very positive. The goodwill shown by the general public is also a great endorsement of the work we do year round.”

“Our athletes are at the heart of everything we do in Special Olympics, but Collection Day would simply not happen without our volunteers. As a fundraising initiative it is absolutely critical to our programme and year on year our volunteers engage the public in such a committed way. And whether someone gave 10c or 10p, it all counts. Ireland Games in 2018 will be one of our biggest ever events and we can move forward with confidence in making it a world class event.”

Special Olympics Ireland Games will be held from June 14 -17 2018 and are returning to Dublin for the first time since 2002. Over 1,500 athletes will compete at the games having come through local and regional advancement events to earn selection. 3,000 volunteers are also needed to run the event which will be one of the biggest sports and humanitarian events in Ireland in 2018.