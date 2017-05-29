Irish Cancer Society looking for Volunteer Drivers in Longford to transport cancer patients to chemotherapy

The Irish Cancer Society’s Volunteer Driver Service needs volunteers throughout Co. Longford to assist patients in need of transport to appointments. Volunteers must have their own car and insurance. All volunteer expenses are paid. Commitment for a minimum of two drives a month.

On the day of the drive, volunteers are paid 24c per km, offered €8 towards some subsistence and paid all road tolls. They submit expenses on a monthly basis.

There are many reasons why a patient might need the Volunteer Driver Service:

Patients cannot use public transport as they have a compromised immune system

Patients are living on their own with little or no immediate family support

The patient's family is not in the immediate vicinity

The patient's family cannot take time off work to bring them to and from the hospital

Patients are elderly and cannot drive (and their spouse cannot drive)

The treatment is too aggressive and the patient has been advised not to drive

For more information contact Rebecca on 01 231 6642 or email rlonsdale@irishcancer.ie.