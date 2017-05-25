Three Province Cycle to raise funds for St Christopher's Services, Longford
Mary Mahon, Helen McLoughlin and Patricia Brady at the 2016 Three Province Cycle. Photo: Michelle Ghee. www.gphotos.ie
The countdown is on to a major fundraiser in aid of St Christopher's Services, Longford.
A 3 Province Cycle will take place across north Longford on Sunday, May 28.
Entrants can avail of two distances, a 75km route or 40km trek.
It all gets underway from Drumlish Community Centre.
For more information contact Philip on (087) 4197481 or Richard at (087) 2571457.
Alternatively, email: 3.province.cycle@gmail.com
