Three Province Cycle to raise funds for St Christopher's Services, Longford

The countdown is on to a major fundraiser in aid of St Christopher's Services, Longford.

A 3 Province Cycle will take place across north Longford on Sunday, May 28.



Entrants can avail of two distances, a 75km route or 40km trek.

It all gets underway from Drumlish Community Centre.



For more information contact Philip on (087) 4197481 or Richard at (087) 2571457.

Alternatively, email: 3.province.cycle@gmail.com