Three Province Cycle to raise funds for St Christopher's Services, Longford

Mary Mahon, Helen McLoughlin and Patricia Brady at the 2016 Three Province Cycle. Photo: Michelle Ghee. www.gphotos.ie

The countdown is on to a major fundraiser in aid of St Christopher's Services, Longford.

A 3 Province Cycle will take place across north Longford on Sunday, May 28.

Entrants can avail of two distances, a 75km route or 40km trek.

It all gets underway from Drumlish Community Centre.

For more information contact Philip on (087) 4197481 or Richard at (087) 2571457.

Alternatively, email: 3.province.cycle@gmail.com