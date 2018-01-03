The Fureys to play Backstage Theatre in Longford

As part of their 40th Anniversary tour, Irish Legends the Fureys return to the Backstage Theatre for another great night of music, songs and stories.

Hear them sing their timeless classics including ‘I Will Love You’, ‘When You Were Sweet 16’, ‘The Green Fields of France’, ‘The Old Man’, ‘Red Rose Café’, ‘From Clare to Here’, ‘Her Father Didn’t Like Me Anyway’, ‘Leaving Nancy’, ‘Steal Away’, etc plus songs from their new CD ‘The Times They Are A-changing’.

Their emotive songs stir many emotions… tears and laughter, sadness and joy.

The band was formed in 1978 literally by accident.

George, Paul and Davey were playing in Denmark with their own band called the Buskers and Eddie and Finbar, while touring in Germany were involved in a road accident.

When George and Paul got news of the accident they immediately travelled to Germany to be with their brothers.

They then decided that they should all be playing together and this was the start of the Fureys.

Inevitably, changes have occurred over 40 years.

Their brother Paul died suddenly in June 2002 and Finbar left the band in December 1996.

However, George and Eddie have continued to delight audiences on their tours and have just released a new CD ‘The Times They Are A-changing’.

The oldest of the brothers, Eddie Furey, left home in 1966 and travelled to Scotland at the time of the great folk revival where he met and shared accommodation in Edinburgh with then unknown folk singers Billy Connolly, Gerry Rafferty and Alex Campbell, now all famous in their own right.

In 1969 he was the special guest for the Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem throughout the USA and Canada.

Dave Stewart from the Eurythmics has credited Eddie with teaching him his first chords on guitar when they met up in the North East of England while Dave was still a teenager.

The Fureys will play the Backstage Theatre on January 7 at 8pm .

Tickets for €25 can be purchased via 043 33 47888 or www.backstage.ie, but are selling out fas , so book now to avoid disappointment.

Read next:

Tickets on sale for ‘A Night on Broadway’ in Longford