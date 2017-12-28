Longford musician wins Sligo's Got Talent

A Longford musician and his band are celebrating a successful 2017, following their big win at Sligo's Got Talent earlier this month.

Danny Thompson of The Well Dressed Hobos is thrilled to have nabbed the €10,000 prize fund, which was split with his four bandmates.

The band comprises Danny on guitar and vocals, Otter Cooper on bass, Dean McDermott on lead guitar, Eoghan McDermott on drums and a new addition to the band: Peadair Murphy on saxophone.

The band will perform at Skelly's Bar on Saturday, December 30, at 10.30pm.

