Great night of music in store for country fans in Ballymahon

The Sheerin Family continue with their regular once a month gig playing to a packed house in Cooney’s Hotel, Ballymahon.

This month on Tuesday, December 12, there is a very special treat in store for fans of country music.

The Sheerin Family will be joined on stage by award winning newcomer Ben Troy.

Nineteen-year-old Ben Troy hails from Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, and with exceptional talent and an evident passion for music, success was imminent.

With his unmistakable love for music from the small age of three, Ben grew up with an ear for music and a knack for performing, and took to the stage for the first time at just eleven years old – where his love for country became apparent.

Over the past few years, Ben has been on numerous television shows in Ireland including The All Ireland Talent Show, The Late Late Show and the highest honour in country music, the prestigious Grand Ole Opry.

His current count for country music awards received is 15, with many more on the horizon.

Ben has been a regular guest throughout the UK & Ireland with Derek Ryan and has grown a large fanbase from the shows.

So impressed was Derek, that he has signed Ben to his record label Ryan Records and plans to release his first album in the Autumn of 2016.

The Sheerin Family band consists of seven family members out of 11.

The Family Members include: Paul on Steel Guitar, Dessie on Bass, Danny on Vocals and Acoustic Guitar, The Burn on Piano, Tom on Fiddle, Simon on Drums and Carmel on Vocals and Acoustic Guitar.

Their unique sound and crisp harmonies will leave the hairs standing on the back of your neck.