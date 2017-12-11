Great night of music in store for country fans in Ballymahon
The Sheerin Family continue with their regular once a month gig playing to a packed house in Cooney’s Hotel, Ballymahon.
This month on Tuesday, December 12, there is a very special treat in store for fans of country music.
The Sheerin Family will be joined on stage by
Nineteen-year-old Ben Troy hails from Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, and with exceptional talent and an evident passion for music, success was imminent.
With his unmistakable love for music from the small age of three, Ben grew up with an ear for music and a knack for
Over the past few years, Ben has been on numerous television shows in Ireland including The All Ireland Talent Show, The Late Late Show and the highest honour in country music, the prestigious Grand Ole Opry.
His current count for country music awards received is 15, with
Ben has been a regular guest throughout the UK & Ireland with Derek Ryan and has grown a large fanbase from the shows.
So impressed was Derek, that he has signed Ben to his record label Ryan Records and plans to release his first album in the Autumn of 2016.
The Sheerin Family band consists of seven family members out of 11.
The Family Members
Their unique sound and crisp harmonies will leave the hairs standing on the back of your neck.
A great night is in store on the 12th and you never know who you might spot in the crowd from the Irish entertainment world.
The show takes place in Cooney's Hotel, Ballymahon, and starts at
