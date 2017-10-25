What's on in Longford this Halloween?

With Halloween coming up early next week, a host of special events are being held around the country this weekend.

Monstrous Movie Night

If it's a fright you're after, Still Voices Film will be screening two scary movies at the Bog Lane Theatre on Friday, October 27.

The movies that will be screened are 'Night of the Living Dead' at 7.30pm and 'The Thing' at 9.30pm. This is a 'BYOB' event.

Tickets are €7.50 each per adult, or €12.50 for both. Student tickets are €5.

Tickets can be bought at the door.

Cronin's Halloween Party

Popular band Cronin return to Ballinamuck this weekend for their big Halloween party.

The event will take place in Dillon's Bar and Bistro at 9pm and the band will play a set of their own tunes, as well as the best party and some spooky covers for the night.

Fancy dress is essential with spot prizes for the best costume.

There will be a DJ after the band to keep the party going.

Frightful Fiction Events

Ardagh Heritage Centre will be hosting a number of events over the Halloween weekend, with various literary fiction taking place over the weekend.

More information can be found via the Facebook event.

Jackula

Something for the kids; Jackula will take to the Backstage Theatre on Friday, October 27, to wow the crowds with some of his magic tricks, as he tries to step out of his older brother Dracula's shadow.

The show, which is part of the Aisling Children's Arts Festival, starts at 7pm and tickets are €5.

Summoning of Souls

Something's brewing around Glenview Lounge, Aughnacliffe, on Sunday, October 29, and it'll be ghostly fun.

All witches and warlocks are invited to attend a fright night with DJ Grim Reaper at the lodge.

Witching hour begins at 9pm and the party is fancy dress, with a €100 prize for the best male and the best female costume.

Trick or Treat Halloween Junior Parkrun

A great event for all the family, this parkrun takes place on Sunday, October 29, at 9am .

Parents and kids alike are welcome to join the park run at Co Longford Sports & Leisure Complex, and are encouraged to run in fancy dress and face paints.

If you'd like to take part and haven't already registered, you can register at www.parkrun.ie.

October Mudfest

If you want to get down and dirty this Halloween weekend, why not head down to Ballinalee for October Mudfest?

The Sean Connolly GAA Club, Ballinalee, will be hosting its third annual October Mudfest on Saturday, October 28.

The event will take place in the surrounding area of Maguire Park and there will be big prize money to give away.

To register or to find out more information, visit www.octobermudfest.com.

A Halloween Ball

The newly reopened Newcastle House will host a Halloween Ball on Saturday night, October 29.

This is a black tie event and tickets cost €65 including a four-course meal and much more.

See Newcastle House on Facebook for more.