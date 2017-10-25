What's on in Longford this Halloween?
Top events for Halloween Weekend
With Halloween coming up early next week, a host of special events
Monstrous Movie Night
If it's a fright you're after, Still Voices Film will be screening two scary movies at the Bog Lane Theatre on Friday, October 27.
The movies that will be screened are 'Night of the Living Dead' at 7.30pm and 'The Thing' at 9.30pm. This is a 'BYOB' event.
Tickets are €7.50 each per adult, or €12.50 for both. Student tickets are €5.
Tickets can be bought at the door.
Cronin's Halloween Party
Popular band Cronin
The event will take place in Dillon's Bar and Bistro at
Fancy dress is essential with spot prizes for the best costume.
There will be a DJ after the band to keep the party going.
Frightful Fiction Events
Ardagh Heritage Centre will be hosting a number of events over the Halloween weekend, with various literary fiction taking place over the weekend.
More information can be found via the Facebook event.
Jackula
Something for the kids; Jackula will take to the Backstage Theatre on Friday, October 27, to wow the crowds with some of his magic tricks, as he tries to step out of his older brother Dracula's shadow.
The show, which is part of the Aisling Children's Arts Festival, starts at
Summoning of Souls
Something's brewing around Glenview Lounge, Aughnacliffe, on Sunday, October 29, and it'll be ghostly fun.
All witches and warlocks are invited to attend a fright night with DJ Grim Reaper at the lodge.
Witching hour begins at
Trick or Treat Halloween Junior Parkrun
A great event for all the family, this
Parents and kids alike are welcome to join the park run at Co Longford Sports & Leisure
If you'd like to take part and haven't already registered, you can register at www.parkrun.ie.
October Mudfest
If you want to get down and dirty this Halloween weekend, why not head down to Ballinalee for October Mudfest?
The Sean Connolly GAA Club, Ballinalee, will be hosting its third annual October Mudfest on Saturday, October 28.
The event will take place in the surrounding area of Maguire Park and there will be big prize money to give away.
To register or to find out more information, visit www.octobermudfest.com.
A Halloween Ball
The newly reopened Newcastle House will host a Halloween Ball on Saturday night, October 29.
This is a black tie event and tickets cost €65 including a four-course meal and much more.
See Newcastle House on Facebook for more.
