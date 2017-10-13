Excitement for kids and adults in Longford as the Aisling Festival kicks off

There was a buzz in the Canal Studio of the Backstage Theatre last night as parents, children, and those interested in the arts gathered for the launch of the 20th annual Aisling Children's Art Festival.

The evening kicked off with the presentation of prizes for the art competition. The art itself was arranged on the walls around the room for spectators to admire, and encapsulated this year's festival theme - 'The Future is Bright'.

Speaking at the festival launch last night, Claire Macko commended the young artists, stating that the future is certainly bright with so much talent in the county.

"A long time ago, a group of people had a dream," Claire told the audience.

"They wanted children to have a bright future. And so the festival was born."

Following the prize-giving ceremony, Jackula came out to entertain the crowd with a few magic tricks ahead of his big show during the festival.

This year celebrates 20 years of children's arts in Longford, and will see a range of great workshops, shows and activities for youngsters to enjoy.

To find out more about the Aisling Festival, make sure you pick up your copy of the Longford Leader next week, where you'll find a 16-page supplement written and produced by secondary school students from Árdscoil Phádraig, Lanesboro Community College and St. Mel's College.