School of Rock to hit the Longford stage

Audiences at Longford Variety Show in November are in for a treat as School of Rock prepare to grace the stage

This year's Longford Variety Show is set to be a standout event on the county's winter events calendar as Longford School of Rock will take to the stage.

Longford School of Rock is a community-based music project in Co Longford.

It was founded five years ago to encourage and support young musicians to develop towards collaborative, live music performance.

“We believe that playing music instruments and singing with other people (ensemble) is the best way to learn music and gain confidence to perform live.

“It also helps teenagers to meet other young people who like music, gain personal confidence, social skills, and problem solving skills,” says School of Rock coordinator Shane Crossan.

“Our tutors are local musicians who are passionate about playing live music and are interested in passing on their skill to the next generation of young musicians.”

Students are taught how to play the drums, guitar (acoustic, electric and bass) at beginner and intermediate levels. And this year School of Rock has developed a brand new course in Home Studio Recording skills for rappers and song-writers.

The School is also very grateful to Templemichael College and Longford–Westmeath ETB for allowing them to use the Longford College of Further Education premises in the Army Barracks.

School of Rock are delighted to have been asked to perform as part of this year’s Variety Show.

Musical director Owen Catteral says: “It's for a very worthy cause and it gives our students a great opportunity to perform alongside the best of Longford’s performers.”