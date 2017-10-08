Longford Variety Show back with a bang

After a break last year, Longford Variety Show returns in style this November.

The 17th Variety Show takes place in Backstage Theatre for three nights, from November 23 to 25.

This year’s show is titled ‘When we were Tops', a reference to Longford’s history in the much loved Tops of the Town competition.

Proceeds from this year’s show will go to Longford Hospice Homecare.

In a departure from previous years, the show will take place with tracks being performed, rather than a live band.

Fintan Farrelly will work with the performers on vocal harmonies.

The show will also feature The Peelo School of Dance and Amy Duignan will be the show’s choreographer.

An exciting addition to this year’s show will be Longford School of Rock.

Rehearsals are in full swing and more details will follow.