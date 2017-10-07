John B. Keane classic for Longford's Backstage Theatre

John Kenny and Mary McEvoy make their way to Backstage Theatre on Wednesday October 11 with their adaptation of John B Keane's classic comedy 'The Successful TD'.

Follow the trials, tribulations, misadventures and hilarious antics of Tull McAdoo as he seeks re-election to the Dáil in the "October Elections”.

Written by Keane in 1967, he displays his edge for humor and satire that are uncomfortably close to the politics of today.

Peppered with Keane's gallery of madcap characters this show will have you laughing at politics (in a good way) from the start.

Tull has roped in the help of his faithful Daughter Kate while his wife nurses her various ailments in bed or Lisdoonvarna, but his arch enemy Flannery the local school teacher plans to scupper the election for Tull.

'The Successful TD' comes to Backstage Theatre on Wednesday, October 11.

Tickets €20/€18 available on 043 33 47888 or www.backstage.ie.