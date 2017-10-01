Lollipops Children's Festival launched in the Roscommon Arts Centre

It’s Lollipops time once again at Roscommon Arts Centre as they launch their annual festival for children which takes place during October.

Throughout the month, the arts centre will play host to an array of fun events for families, schools, crèches and pre-schools.

With everything from theatre, music, visual art exhibitions and workshops, all designed with little audiences in mind, there really is something for everyone at the festival.

Festival highlights include a performance entitled ‘The Shape of Things’ from Galway based children’s theatre company Branar for babies and toddlers aged 6 months to 2 years.

This interactive show takes place at 10am and 12pm on Tuesday October 10 at the arts centre and is the perfect show for families and crèches.

On October 25, family favourites Theatre Lovett return to the arts centre with their school show for ages 7+ entitled ‘They Called Her Vivaldi’.

Following their visit to Roscommon during the Lollipops Festival, Theatre Lovett will perform this captivating show at the Abbey Theatre in Dublin in November.

There’s also music performances for ages 6months to 6 years on Saturday October 28 with Kyle Riley, guided tours of the latest exhibitions throughout the month and a four week music programme for 1 to 3 year olds entitled ‘Silly Symphonies’.

This year, Roscommon Arts Centre, with the support of Creative Ireland 2017, introduces a new initiative entitled ‘The Wheels on the Bus’, which offers schools or crèches who need to hire a bus to attend Lollipops events a reduced ticket price in an effort to help cut costs in attending arts centre events.

For more information on the Lollipops Children’s Festival, contact the box office on 09066 25824, check out the website www.roscommonartscentre.ie or pop into the arts centre and pick up a copy of the Lollipops Children’s Festival Events Brochure.