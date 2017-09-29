Nuala O’Connor, Marita Conlon McKenna and Jessamine O’Connor are a few of the names featuring at the upcoming Irish Women in Literature event at Strokestown Park in October.



‘Irish Women in Literature’ is a free event and takes place on Thursday and Friday, October 5 & 6 in the historical setting of the Galleried Kitchens of Strokestown Park House.



On Thursday, October 5 the event will be launched at 2pm by Orla Leyden, Cathaoirleach of Roscommon County Council.

Professor Christine Kinealy will then give a talk about Fanny Parnell who politicised the Great Famine to further her campaign for land reform.



This will be followed by readings by Nuala O’Connor the well-regarded short-story writer and novelist (Joyride to Jupiter, Miss Emily) and award winning writer of adult and children’s fiction Marita Conlon McKenna (Rebel Sisters, Under the Hawthorn Tree).



“We are delighted to be hosting this fascinating literary event thanks to the support of our local partner Roscommon County Library Services, as well as generous funding from the Creative Ireland Programme,” said John O’Driscoll, General Manager of Strokestown Park. “All are welcome to enjoy readings from leading female Irish authors and fascinating talks about historic writers”, he continued.



On Friday, October 6 the morning kicks off with Professor Luke Gibbons (Maynooth University talking about Roscommon women writers.



Dr Marguérite Corporaal, Associate Professor in English Literature at Radboud University Nijmegen (the Netherlands) then talks about nineteenth-century emigrant writer and publisher Mary Anne Sadlier, a literary figurehead of Catholic North America.



The award winning poet and facilitator of the Hermit Collective, Jessamine O’Connor, will read from her works. In addition, Strokestown Poetry Festival will present a number of Roscommon Women Poets.





All welcome to this free event. Booking advised. Enquiries to 071 9633013.