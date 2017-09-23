Longford Colour Run takes place tomorrow

There will be great excitement on Sunday as the third annual Longford Colour Run kicks off at Longford Fitness, N4 Axis Centre, with registration from 9.30am.

“Last year we lost someone very close to us at Longford Fitness to Breast Cancer so this year in her honour we decided that all proceeds will go to Breast Cancer Ireland,” said Tess Gillen of Longford Fitness.

“The idea behind the colour run is to walk, jog or crawl the course and we will add the splash of colour along the route and a huge splash of pink at the end line to give everyone a colourful experience.”

Tickets are available at Longford Fitness or online via eventbrite.ie.

Adults €20; Children under 16 €10; children under 4 free; family ticket (2 adults and 2 kids) €45; family tickets (2 adults 3 kids) €50. Group tickets available please contact Tess on (085) 7607248.

There are limited tickets available and with 215 already signed up please don't hesitate to get yours now.