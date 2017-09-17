Great events planned for Longford Culture Night 2017

Culture Night is sure to be a great event in Longford this year, as part of the nationwide Culture Night that provides a programme of free cultural events.

The programme in Longford on Friday, September 22, kicks off at 10.30am and will continue through the day with markets, lunchtime gigs, art exhibitions, a free concert, a late night gig and more. All events are free.

Tickets for the free concert must be claimed in advance as no tickets will be available on the night.

Tickets will be available from 10am on Friday September 15 in Coffee House 45 and Hairsquare and online from www.eventbrite.ie. Due to demand, Tickets are limited to two per person.

Anyone wishing to be considered for these events please contact Paul on 0862581966 and check the Culture Night Longford facebook page for updates.

Culture Night is supported by Creative Ireland and Longford Arts Office.

There will be a Culture Coffee Morning in the Backstage Theatre at 10.30am in association with Coffee House 45. The beautiful 'Three Thoughts, One Breath' Exhibition will also be on display.

There will be a Culture Market in association with Spin Longford on the Market Square from 12-6pm, including arts, crafts, food, music and more.

Culture lunch events will take place in Esquires, Moments, Coffee House 45 and Fabiani, with music from 1-2pm.

From 5-6pm, there will be Culture Stories and Poetry at Coffee House 45, withthe Longford Writers Group, an art exhibition and music.

The 'Memory has a Pulse' exhibition will be on display in Providers (old building) from 6.30pm, and then12-5pm daily from September 23 to 30.

There will be a Culture Pre Show in Torc from 6 -7.30pm, with music, food, and drink.

There will be a free concert at 8pm in the Temperance Hall, featuring several acts from a variety of genres. Tickets can be purchased from Coffee House 45 and Hairsquare and www.eventbrite.ie.

There will be a Culture Late Night event in Andy Byrne's pub from 11pm, featuring the wonderful local band, Outright.

Other pop-up events will be happening in venues around town so watch out for them.