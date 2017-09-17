'Sister Act' comes to Longford for 2018

The extremely popular ‘Sister Act’ is the show choice for 2018 as St Mel’s Musical Society prepare for the new season.

Joining the existing choreographer Emer O’Brien on the production team will be new Director Sean Power from Galway and new Musical Director Alan Recks from Clara, the latter taking over from Fintan Farrelly who is taking a break.

‘Sister Act’ will open in Backstage Theatre, Longford on Friday April 20 and will run for nine performances, closing on Saturday April 28.

Workshops/pre-auditions rehearsals will take place in the Longford Arms Hotel on Thursday night October 5 and Thursday night October 12 with the auditions scheduled for Sunday October 15 in the Arms Hotel. For further information contact Chairperson Michelle Kelly Conlon on 087 6102407.

The Annual General Meeting took place in the Longford Arms Hotel on Wednesday night last week and congratulations to Michelle Kelly Conlon who was returned unopposed as Chairperson of St Mel’s Musical Society for a second term in office.

Congratulations to June Belton who was conferred as a honorary life member at the AGM in joining a distinguished list of dedicated people who have served the musical society so well down through the years.

The following officers and committee members were elected:

Hon President: May Donlon. Hon Vice-President: Margaret Cowan. Chairperson: Michelle Kelly Conlon. Vice-Chairperson: Andrew Reynolds. Secretary: Noelle Igoe. Assistant Secretary: Tony Wadd. Joint Treasurers: Niamh Donlon and June Belton. P.R.O: Padraic O'Brien. Social Media Officer: Tracey Carty.

Committee members: Liam Brady, Natasha Fitzpatrick-Brady, Valerie Nolan, Jenny White, Cormac Gobl and Paul Hennessy. Honorary Life Members: May Donlon, Margaret Cowan, John Kelly, Robert Belton, Eddie Kiernan and June Belton.