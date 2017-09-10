Adult acting workshops take place in Roscommon Arts Centre this autumn

Have you an interest in acting? Ever thought about treading the boards? Do you love all things drama? Well, Roscommon Arts Centre has the perfect evening workshop for you!

This Autumn, the arts centre presents ‘From Page To Stage’, a brand new course for adults interested in acting.

Led by Theatre Artist in Residence and professional actor Julie Sharkey, over a six week period, participants will be introduced to physical and vocal warm up exercises, improvisation, devising and scripting a handful of theatre games.

Julie not only has a long CV of stage and screen credits which include TV3’s Red Rock, and RTE’s Fair City and The Clinic, she also facilitates workshops in acting and drama.

The workshops will take place on Wednesday evenings from 7pm to 9pm in Roscommon Arts Centre commencing on Wednesday 13 September and will continue for six weeks.

The course costs €100 per participant and there is no session on October 4.

For more information on the classes or to book contact Roscommon Arts Centre on 09066 25824.