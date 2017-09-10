A gathering of flowers at the Roscommon Arts Centre

The next exhibition to open in the visual arts space at Roscommon Arts Centre is FLORILEGUIM, a Gathering of Flowers, by artist and recipient of the Roscommon Visual Artists Forum, Naomi Draper and it opens on Friday September 8 at 6pm.

This body of work references a diverse range of research sources that are centered around botany and botanical actividy throughout western history, exploring the relationship between human and plant species.

The work involves a large-scale pressed flower installation, a series of lithograph prints and drawings in glass.

A related sonic work will also be developed in collaboration with composer Sean Carpio over the course of the exhibition; this will be performed at ArtBox as part of Dublin Gallery Weekend on November 24.

Naomi will also be at Roscommon Arts Centre on Culture Night, Friday September 22 at 6pm talking about the work in the exhibition.

FLORIGEGIUM runs at Roscommon Arts Centre until October 27th.