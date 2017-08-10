Entertainment Guide: What's on in Longford this weekend?

There are only a few weeks left of the summer, but there's still plenty to do before the business of September takes over. This week will see plenty of great events around the county.

Friday, August 11:

6pm: Band Aid for Bethany will take place in the Richmond Inn, Clondra, organised by 14-year-old Alanna Hanley. This is a fundraiser for Bethany House, a refuge house for women and children who have been victims of domestic violence and other crisis related issues. All funds raised will go towards this worthy cause.

7.30pm: There will be a night of dance performances, new choreography and experimentation at Shawbrook in Legan, presented to you by the participants of BrookDance 2017. Following a fortnight of intensive training and development led by Maya M. Carroll (week 1) and Marguerite Donlon (Week 2), the dancers invite you to join them on the Forest Stage.

9pm: There will be a film-based table quiz in Skelly's bar, Ballymahon tomorrow night to raise funds for the upcoming Still Voices Short Film Festival, which takes place next weekend. Tables of four cost €40 and it promises to be a great night.

All Day: The Taste of Cavan Food Festival kicks off tomorrow and will run tomorrow and Saturday. This is always a popular festival and will take place in the Cavan Equestrian Centre. So make sure you pop over there for a while at some point if you're a foodie.

Pictured above: Ciara Hendy from Ballybrittas, Laois and Aoife Breen from Tullaroan, Kilkenny at the 2015 Tullamore Show and AIB National Livestock Show. Picture: Jeff Harvey

Saturday, August 12:

5.30pm: Newtowncashel National School is celebrating 50 years with a day at the Kilbeggan Races. For more information, visit newtowncashel.scoilnet.ie.

All Day: The Taste of Cavan Food Festival will take place again on Saturday. See above.

Sunday, August 13:

9pm: The Tullamore Show will kick off on Sunday morning. One of the biggest shows in the country, this one promises to be a fantastic day out for all the family.