WIN: Tickets to Declan Nerney at the Summer BBQ and Music Evening, Naas Racecourse

The Summer BBQ and Live Music Evening has become a very popular social occasion and this year’s summer event on Wednesday 26th July, is not to be missed.

The first race will go to post at approximately 6.00pm and at the last race at 9.00pm. Famous Irish Country singer, Declan Nerney, will kick off after the last race.

Having gained momentum year on year, the team at Naas are building up to a very busy summer schedule. Barbeque party packages are available as well as admission tickets to the concert.

Catherine Murray, Sales and Marketing Manager at Naas Racecourse said: “This BBQ evening is always a great success at the racecourse and with Declan Nerney live, the place will be rocking! It is a great way to spend a Wednesday evening.”

The BBQ’s are held in an all new BBQ pavilion located adjacent to the parade ring and the package prices are from just €39. The package on offer includes admission to the races, a race card, a full BBQ meal, reserved tables in the BBQ pavilion and access to the live music after racing.

Admission tickets with access to the live music after racing are also available online at www.naasracecourse.com.

And, fortunately for Longford Leader readers, we've got five pairs of tickets to give away for general admission to the BBQ, and the Declan Nerney concert.

Want to go?

Head on over to our Facebook page to enter.