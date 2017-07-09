Longford receives €3,000 to help stage Culture Night events

Culture Night takes place on Friday, September 22. Roscommon also received €3,000, with counties Leitrim, Cavan and Westmeath receiving €4,500, €8,000 and €5,000, respectively.



The total budget for Culture Night 2017 is €350,000, which represents an increase of 40% on the 2016 budget.



While not every county applied for funding for 2017, it is anticipated that every county will participate across the island of Ireland and that events will once again take place overseas.



Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Heather Humphreys TD, said:

“Culture Night continues to be one of the most successful and magical evenings in the calendar where venues open their doors free of charge and the streets are filled with spectacular performances of culture and creativity.

“The evening dovetails with the Creative Ireland Programme which aims to increase access to and participation in cultural activity in every county. It is my strong belief that if we want to achieve this we need to ensure local events throughout the evening of Friday, September 22 are supported. I am delighted, therefore, to provide almost €200,000 in funding which is specifically aimed at facilitating events right across the country.

“Culture Night offers us all an opportunity to experience part of our unique, vibrant and increasingly diverse cultural offering."