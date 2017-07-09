Longford Comhairle na nÓg looking for different cultural groups to get involved in CAM Fest

Longford Comhairle na nÓg are hosting CAM Fest (Culture, Art, Music) in Longford town on Wednesday, July 12 in conjunction with the Creative Longford initiative.

Longford Comhairle na nÓg is a child and youth council made up of 27 young people from all over Co Longford.



The group meet weekly to work on issues affecting young people in the county, with these issues being decided at our AGM.



The main topic voted by the young people in Co Longford to work on this year was culture. In response to this, the idea of CAM fest was created.

They are looking for different cultural groups to get involved in the day to showcase all music, dance, art, cuisine and dress of cultures present in Co Longford.

If you are interested in taking part or have any questions or queries do not hesitate to contact Comhairle Coordinator Avril Gilchriest on 086 7945677.