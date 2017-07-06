The Waterboys play their only summer Irish gig at Carrick Water Music Festival

The Waterboys will headline the eagerly anticipated Carrick Water Music Festival which runs from Wednesday, July 12 to Sunday, July 16.

In their only Irish summer show of 2017, The Waterboys play the Landmark Central on Sunday, July 16, in what promises to be the highlight of the Festival.



A unique magic between Mike Scott and Steve Wickham and their strong connections to the North West of Ireland make this concert a rare treat for Carrick-on-Shannon.



From the Celtic, gospel, country and rock on the classic Fisherman’s Blues, to the rootsy, funky Modern Blues, a night with The Waterboys is a night not to be missed!

Sligo based musician Steve Wickham has been described as "the best rock fiddler in the world - he beats them all."

“People should expect the unexpected from The Waterboys,” says Mike Scott.

Joining Mike Scott on vocals, guitar and piano, Steve Wickham on electric fiddle, are great Memphis keyboard player and showman Brother Paul, ace drummer Ralph Salmins, legendary Muscle Shoals bassman David Hood and sharp Austin guitarist Zach Ernst.

Caption: On Sunday, July 16, at 3.30pm the extraordinary Young Choon Park performs in St George’s.

Each day of the Festival opens with lunchtime entertainment offering concerts from award winning classical musicians Jessie de Bellis and South Korean born Young-Choon Park to the hilariously funny multi-instrumentalists and comic performers The Von Drip Duo.



Something for every age to start the day. Evening shows bring to town some of Ireland’s foremost contemporary music with Crash Ensemble while all lovers of operetta and the Silver Screen will enjoy “Will You Remember?” A Celebration of MGM legends Jeanette MacDonald & Nelson Eddy.



The Dublin Gospel Choir completes the evening line-up with the music continuing at the Late Night Festival Club on Friday and Saturday.

Caption: Opening the lunchtime programme on Thursday, July 13 are 'Yeats’ Women' - a unique celebration of Yeats's life, poetry and the women who loved, inspired and supported him. With song, poetry and harp performed by Glynis Casson, Daniel Costello and Claire Roche this unique performance promises to captivate.

An outdoor screening of Song of the Sea with Kila, Festival favourites; Jazz cruises on the Moon River, workshops for aspiring musicians and craft makers, a vintage market and much more, Carrick-on-Shannon will entertain you each and all day of The Carrick Water Music Festival, July 12 - 16.

See the full programme at www.carrickwatermusicfestival. com. Tickets can be booked at The Dock Arts Centre. www.thedock.ie 071-9650828

Carrick Water Music Festival 2017



Highlights:



* The Waterboys (playing their only Irish gig of the summer in Carrick-on-Shannon on Sunday, July 16 - Landmark Central @ The Landmark Hotel.



* Miles Graham from Sligo is providing support on the night

Caption: Miles Graham, (Joe.ie song of the day June 16 - 'Let it Shine'), from Sligo, is providing support to The Waterboys on Sunday, July 16.





Other concerts include:



* Outdoor screening of Song of the Sea with a musical introduction by Kíla (Wednesday, July 12)



* Jazz Cruise from The Cadillac Quartet ft. David Lyttle, a MOBO-award nominated Irish jazz drummer. (Sunday, July 16, Moon River)



* Intimate late night gigs from homegrown indie talent such as Come on Live Long, Naoise Roo & Robert Delaney performing at Late Night Clubs in The Dock. (Friday & Saturday, July 14 & 15)



* Dublin Gospel Choir (Friday, July 14 St George's Church)





Festival Fringe includes:



* Art & Curious Market (Saturday & Sunday, July 15 & 16)



* Stand Up Paddle Board (SUP) Yoga Classes (Saturday, July 15)



* Film Screenings: Nick Cave's Documentary 'One More Time With Feeling' - Carrick Cineplex (Thursday, July 13)



* Other highlights include Street Entertainment, Workshops, Free Music Trail and lots more!





TICKETS



* On sale now from Carrick Water Music Festival​ Box Office at The Dock, St Georges Terrace, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim 071 9650828 / www.thedock.ie



* Website: www.carrickwatermusicfestival.com



* #cwmf17

Caption: MOBO Award-nominated Irish Drummer David Lyttle features with The Cadillac Quartet, which will perform on the Moon River cruiser on Sunday, July 16, boarding 11.45am.