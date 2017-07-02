Countdown to Longford's Cruthú Arts Festival

With June coming to an end, and July about to hit us full force, the whole of Longford is looking forward to the beginning of the Cruthú Arts Festival.

Now in its fourth year, the festival is gearing up for a fantastic occasion full of events and attractions from July 27 to 30.

Included in the lineup is a variety of music performances, theatre, street art, spoken word, art, pop-up galleries and much more.

Cruthú Arts Festival celebrates the wealth of artistic talent in the Midlands region by creating a positive, meaningful and fun engagement with the wider community.

By enriching the town with exciting cultural events, exhibitions and installations, the programme helps to improve how Longford is perceived by its residents and further afield.

Cruthú is the legacy of the Love Longford Festival, which took place in 2013, and has grown from strength to strength ever since.

The events in the programme showcase the work of local, national and international artists of all genres and provide opportunities to engage with the public in a variety of new and alternative performances.

The festival is run by a voluntary group, which includes experienced local artists and creative producers whose aim is to foster a vibrant and sustainable arts profile in Longford.

Its artistic mission is to promote the arts through positive public engagement, inspire freedom of expression and awaken passion and curiosity for the arts.

This year, the festival has a jam-packed programme of events, including ReActor - a new and exciting project which sees writers and directors come together to bring to life four previously unseen plays.

Writers and directors were paired up at the beginning of June and have been working hard ever since to produce spectacular performances.

Art displays during the festival will include an impressive exhibition that will be put together by the students of Mean Scoil Mhuire, St Mel’s College, Lanesboro Community College, Ballymahon Mercy, Moyne Community School, Templemichael College and Cnoc Mhuire Granard.

Each of the schools has created a sculpture, which will be covered in photographs taken by the students.

Live musical performances during the festival will include the likes of the Midlands Ukulele Group, David Kitt with support from Katie Laffen, Áine Cahill and plenty more.

There will be plenty of galleries and exhibitions for art-lovers, including one by Ambrose Donnelly; another by Shane Cullen, which will feature music by Bianca Fachel; and an exciting 'Square Eyes' event in the Market Square for students and young people.

Over three days, Square Eyes will host live music performances, the creation of 10 large mural works, children’s activities, and the display of recycled cardboard furniture, all created and performed by the young people of Longford.

And there's plenty more where all of these exciting events came from.

For the full programme and more information, see www.cruthuartsfestival.com.