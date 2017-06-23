Longford Summer Festival - Artisan Market for three days this weekend

There will an artisan market on the Square this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It will coincide with the weekly farmers market on the Friday and the organisers are expecting in the region of fifty stalls to take part.

The market is being organised by the newly formed Spin Longford group, which seeks to promote positivity in the town and county and the festival organisers are delighted to have their support.

There is a great array of stalls booked in for the weekend with everything from toys to arts and crafts so be sure to take time to visit the market over the coming weekend.

There are still a couple of stall places left and if interested contact Lisa Daly on 089 245 7375.

The Cullen family operate one of Ireland’s oldest and most respected family funfairs and amusement businesses. They have been in town since last weekend and will run through to this Sunday evening.

They have a number of rides on sites at the rear of the Market Square with some suitable for small children and then the rest for teenagers and above.



The festival organisers are delighted to have the Cullen family back in the heart of the town as their annual funfair on the Market Square would have been one of the highlights of the old festival. It is 18 years since the Cullen Funfair was last on the Market Square and we welcome them back.

For the children on Saturday and Sunday

The festival will have two great days of family fun and entertainment on the Market Square this Saturday and Sunday from 2pm through to 6pm with bouncy castles and an obstacle course.

There will also be an array of Disney characters as well as face painting and music for the youngsters. There is no charge for any of the children’s entertainment.